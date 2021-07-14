What We Know About Shakira's New Single 'Don't Wait Up'
Music icon Shakira is back and already making a lot of noise before dropping any new material.
As previously reported by Nicki Swift, the "Can't Remember To Forget You" hitmaker informed fans that they were able to pre-save her upcoming material. While announcing this, the Latin powerhouse also changed her Twitter layout by uploading a new profile pic and header. Even though Shakira didn't appear on any of the new visuals, fans noticed the blended image of the colors red, orange, white, and pink, resemble the lesbian flag. Despite being in a high-profile relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique for over 10 years, fans questioned her sexuality.
As of this writing, Shakira has yet to respond to any assumptions of her being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Instead, she has continued to tease the release of her new single, which fans can expect to hear very soon. Keep reading to find out more.
Shakira's new single will be out before you know it
On July 13, Shakira took to Instagram to share a Reel. The short video clip featured an iMessage conversation going that potentially included lyrics to the unreleased song. In the background played mini snippets of the instrumental. For her caption, Shakira kept it simple and put the hashtag "#DontWaitUp," announcing the singles title. In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to have made an impact on her 70.2 million followers.
In an Instagram post shared four hours later, the "Hips Don't Lie" chart-topper revealed the official artwork for the song. Shakira appeared to be in a long-sleeved garment that was teamed with a mini pair of shorts. She styled her wavy long locks down and gazed to the side. The multicolored cover looked as if the singer was standing in water. Her caption stated the song will be released this Friday on July 16.
In a June 2021 interview with Vogue Mexico, Shakira expressed she had already shot the music video for her comeback single. Her last studio album, "El Dorado," dropped in 2017 and we cannot wait to hear more from the Grammy Award winner!