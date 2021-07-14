What We Know About Shakira's New Single 'Don't Wait Up'

Music icon Shakira is back and already making a lot of noise before dropping any new material.

As previously reported by Nicki Swift, the "Can't Remember To Forget You" hitmaker informed fans that they were able to pre-save her upcoming material. While announcing this, the Latin powerhouse also changed her Twitter layout by uploading a new profile pic and header. Even though Shakira didn't appear on any of the new visuals, fans noticed the blended image of the colors red, orange, white, and pink, resemble the lesbian flag. Despite being in a high-profile relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique for over 10 years, fans questioned her sexuality.

As of this writing, Shakira has yet to respond to any assumptions of her being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Instead, she has continued to tease the release of her new single, which fans can expect to hear very soon. Keep reading to find out more.