Babyface Is Getting Divorced. Here's What We Know

R&B crooner Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is getting divorced from his wife, Nicole Pantenburg, after seven years of marriage. The "Every Time I Close My Eyes" singer and his now-ex share a 12-year-old daughter named Peyton. According to the Daily Mail, the couple first got together in 2007 when Pantenburg was a backup dancer for the singer/songwriter. The two welcomed their daughter the following year but didn't get married until May 2014, after seven years of dating. Babyface and the former "Moesha" star had a lavish wedding that was attended by other celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Carole B. Sager.

It was the third marriage for the music legend, who had previously been married to TV personality, Tracey Edmonds, for 13 years between 1992 and 2005. The two share two sons, Brandon and Dylan. Tracey was the one to officially file for divorce from her husband at the time, citing irreconcilable differences. Babyface also had a first wife named Denise, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Yet, Babyface decided to give love another chance after meeting Pantenburg. Page Six reports that he announced their engagement during a BET interview in 2014 after his close friend and fellow R&B singer Toni Braxton asked him if he would "ever consider getting married again." To her and his fans' surprise, Babyface replied, "I've already considered it. I'm engaged, so yes." Sadly it seems the two didn't survive the "seven-year itch," but there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the former couple. Here's what we know.