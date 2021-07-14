Inside Catt Sadler's COVID Diagnosis After Being Fully Vaccinated

Catt Sadler is warning people to take "extra precaution," as she's proof the pandemic is "very much NOT over." Despite being fully vaccinated, the entertainment reporter revealed she tested positive for the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19. This mutation is now considered the most dominant and harmful strain going around the U.S. As Sadler revealed to her Instagram followers on July 13, her case is "relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated."

Although she is a rare example of contracting the virus after receiving the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control reports there will still be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who get infected, are hospitalized, or die as a result. These sparse cases, called breakthrough infections, are "expected," according to the CDC, although research shows the vaccine may make the illness less severe.

The E! broadcaster explained she came into contact with the virus as she was caring for someone unvaccinated, who she originally thought was sick with the flu. While she wore a mask and took all the proper precautions, Sadler "assumed" she'd be fine, but soon realized she wasn't. "I'm one of many breakthrough cases that we are seeing more of each and every day. They said 'you shouldn't have severe symptoms at least' – well, mine are not mild." Keep reading to find out more about Sadler's situation.