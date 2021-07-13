Gayle King Is Forbidding Some Of Her Relatives To Come Over. Here's Why
Gayle King is one of the most well-known television personalities in the industry, and she also happens to be BFFs with Oprah Winfrey. King has always been vocal in matters that are important to her, and she doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. While it was her best friend Oprah who conducted that bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, King has done some pretty great interviews herself — including one with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrities using their platform to promote the vaccine, King also recently chatted with Stephen Colbert on his show, raving over how it felt to get vaccinated after being careful for so long. "I was so afraid to leave the house, you're right. We were broadcasting from here, so I'd literally go from my bedroom to the TV room to the kitchen to the bedroom to the TV room. For excitement I'd go stand in the living room and wave at the birds! 'Hi, birds! Hi!' I was so afraid,'" she told Colbert, noting that getting the vaccine is her new "superpower." At the time, the television personality also stated that she was taking "baby steps" to get back into the real world. "Here's the thing: I'm tired of being scared," she said. "Honestly. I've been so afraid, hunkered down here at home. I'm tired of being scared."
King may be confident now, but she's still cautious — particularly when it comes to those she is in close contact with.
Gayle King is banning some family members from Thanksgiving
Like many others, Gayle King is not messing around when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. She welcomed Dr. Anthony Fauci to "CBS This Morning" in mid-July, where they discussed the pandemic, vaccinations, and the new Delta variant of the virus. King pleaded for people to listen to Fauci, stating that the vaccination can "save your life." She also revealed her plans to take major precautions to protect herself over the holidays.
"I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I'm now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That's how strongly I'm taking what you're saying," she said. Fauci agreed that more people need to take the virus seriously and get their shots. "We really to get more people vaccinated because that's the solution. This virus will, in fact, be protected against, with the vaccine," he replied.
King has made sacrifices to keep herself safe, even distancing herself from her bestie. Oprah Winfrey shared the sweet moment when she and King finally reunited at her estate. "After 13 and a half days quarantined in my guest house, @gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team released from Covid quarantine," Oprah wrote on Instagram, along with a video of herself and King hugging. Fans showered the post with love, sharing how happy it made them see the BFFs back together again. "I am glad to see she made it to your home in California," one fan commented. Us too, sis!