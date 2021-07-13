Gayle King Is Forbidding Some Of Her Relatives To Come Over. Here's Why

Gayle King is one of the most well-known television personalities in the industry, and she also happens to be BFFs with Oprah Winfrey. King has always been vocal in matters that are important to her, and she doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. While it was her best friend Oprah who conducted that bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, King has done some pretty great interviews herself — including one with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrities using their platform to promote the vaccine, King also recently chatted with Stephen Colbert on his show, raving over how it felt to get vaccinated after being careful for so long. "I was so afraid to leave the house, you're right. We were broadcasting from here, so I'd literally go from my bedroom to the TV room to the kitchen to the bedroom to the TV room. For excitement I'd go stand in the living room and wave at the birds! 'Hi, birds! Hi!' I was so afraid,'" she told Colbert, noting that getting the vaccine is her new "superpower." At the time, the television personality also stated that she was taking "baby steps" to get back into the real world. "Here's the thing: I'm tired of being scared," she said. "Honestly. I've been so afraid, hunkered down here at home. I'm tired of being scared."

King may be confident now, but she's still cautious — particularly when it comes to those she is in close contact with.