Harry Styles Addresses The Drama Surrounding His Tour

Harry Styles' fans were not happy when they received a notice from Ticketmaster on July 14 that the singer's "Love On Tour" dates had been postponed ... yet again. "Not me finding through ticketmaster that love on tour is postponed rather than mister harry styles himself," one unsatisfied fan tweeted. "The fact we had to find out thru a Ticketmaster email that tour was rescheduled instead of @Harry_Styles himself is disappointing to say the least," another ticket holder wrote. Styles' "Love On Tour" tour was supposed to begin in 2020 in support of his "Fine Line" album and span across America and Europe, but the dates were postponed twice in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Daily Mail.

Now, Styles is addressing the disappointment amongst his fans by sharing what is really going on with his tour. "LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority," he wrote on Instagram the same day before continuing on about safety guidelines information. "Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added," he revealed.

However, not all fans will get to experience Styles' upcoming tour — at least for now. Here's why.