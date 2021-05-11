This Is How Harry Styles Just Surprised Fans Everywhere

Singer Harry Styles knows how to keep his fans happy. When he's not releasing Grammy Award-winning songs or filming movies with rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde, he's apparently attending award shows. More specifically, Styles just attended The Brit Awards, where he was nominated for Best British Single for "Watermelon Sugar." Not only did Styles attend the awards, sending fans into a frenzy (more on that later), but he also won!

The former One Directioner surprised fans and Brit Award show viewers by taking to the stage after he won an award for his hit song "Watermelon Sugar." When accepting his award, Styles said, "I just continue to be baffled by moments like this and they make me more and more incredibly grateful to be able to get to do this job every day." He also mentioned his noteworthy appearance there specifically by adding, "I'm really happy to be here and proud to be celebrating British music tonight," before thanking his fans and seemingly those who helped the country during the pandemic.

While it's not shocking that the super talented Styles took home an award, it was a surprise that he attended the award show in person in the first place. And of course his fans were completely floored with many taking to Twitter to detail their excitement. One fan pretty much summed up what they were all feeling, tweeting, "I saw the podium and was like NO WAY HARRYS THERE AND THEN BOOM HE WAS THEEE AND I SCREAMED."