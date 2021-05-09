How Olivia Wilde Really Feels About Harry Style's PDA With Another Woman On Set

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles may be one of the most unexpected couples of 2021, but it seems the director and the musician have been going strong. Wilde and Styles have been hanging out in England as the British entertainer films his new movie "My Policeman," according to Us Weekly.

The lovebirds first went public with their romance in January 2021, when they stepped out as each other's dates to a friend's wedding in California. As Us Weekly reported at the time, they met on the set of "Don't Worry Darling" — the psychological thriller starring Styles and directed by Wilde — and "had chemistry almost instantaneously," according to a source. "It was only a matter of time before they got together," the source shared with the magazine. Another source told Us Weekly the two kept their romance "under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge."

It appears things may be getting serious between the pair as Wilde has been with Styles in London since at least February, per E! Though his film role requires him to kiss his co-star, Emma Corrin, it sounds like Wilde has no qualms about her beau's on-screen love story. Keep scrolling to find out how she really feels about Style's PDA scenes.