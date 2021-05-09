How Olivia Wilde Really Feels About Harry Style's PDA With Another Woman On Set
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles may be one of the most unexpected couples of 2021, but it seems the director and the musician have been going strong. Wilde and Styles have been hanging out in England as the British entertainer films his new movie "My Policeman," according to Us Weekly.
The lovebirds first went public with their romance in January 2021, when they stepped out as each other's dates to a friend's wedding in California. As Us Weekly reported at the time, they met on the set of "Don't Worry Darling" — the psychological thriller starring Styles and directed by Wilde — and "had chemistry almost instantaneously," according to a source. "It was only a matter of time before they got together," the source shared with the magazine. Another source told Us Weekly the two kept their romance "under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge."
It appears things may be getting serious between the pair as Wilde has been with Styles in London since at least February, per E! Though his film role requires him to kiss his co-star, Emma Corrin, it sounds like Wilde has no qualms about her beau's on-screen love story. Keep scrolling to find out how she really feels about Style's PDA scenes.
Olivia Wilde is 'not bothered' by Harry Styles' steamy makeout scenes
After photos of Harry Styles and Emma Corrin were spotted having a hot and heavy makeout session while on the set of their new film on May 5, 2021 (via Cosmopolitan), fans couldn't help but wonder what Olivia Wilde thought about her man smooching another woman. While it's natural to assume one would get jealous, a source told Us Weekly the "House" alum is "not bothered by [Styles'] on-camera romance with [Corrin]."
"This isn't the first time she's been in a relationship and had to deal with her partner kissing other actresses," the insider told the publication on May 8. "If anything, she's excited about his role in the film and thinks he's doing an amazing job. Plus, she's confident in their relationship as they're going very strong!" The source also shared that Wilde is "supporting [Styles] behind the scenes."
The "Richard Jewell" actor's red-hot romance with the One Direction alum comes a few months after the producer broke off her seven-year engagement to her former fiance, Jason Sudeikis. The pair announced their split in November 2020; Wilde and Styles' relationship went public in January 2021.