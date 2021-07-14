What Bill Cosby Just Said About His Wife

Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to prison for sexual assault and then released from prison when his conviction was overturned thanks to a legal technicality, is back to living the good life. Apparently. The once-beloved actor just celebrated his 84th birthday at home with his wife, Camille, and, according to statements he gave to the Daily Mail, is feeling great. And one comment, in particular, has us raising our eyebrows, to say the least.

Cosby, who has confessed to drugging women with quaaludes in order to have sex with them and who has been accused of sexual assault by no fewer than 60 women, was granted his release by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on the grounds that he did not receive a fair trial. He argued that he gave his confession on the understanding that he would not be criminally charged, via The New York Times.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that he and his wife wouldn't be in the greatest of places right now, all things considered, but it looks like they're doing great. Here's what he said.