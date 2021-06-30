The Real Reason Bill Cosby Is Getting Out Of Prison
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby will soon walk out of prison as a free man. Per Pennsylvania's Fox 43, Cosby's prison sentence has been overturned by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court after it reviewed his case. Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison when he was convicted of sexual assault in 2018.
The former "Cosby Show" star appealed to the court in early May to be released on parole but was denied because he wouldn't participate in "a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention," per USA Today. The publication noted on May 27 that Cosby would "not be released from prison anytime soon." The news of his release comes just over one month after the report.
According to Fox 43, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reviewed two challenges by Cosby's lawyers, which they filed in December 2020. The first issue Cosby and his team brought up "involved the judge's decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers" into his retrial. Per AP News, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concluded that the that additional testimonies "tainted the trial." The other issue raised argued that Cosby had a prior agreement "with a former prosecutor that he'd never be charged."
It looks like this will be the end of the road for Cosby's sentence. Here's why.
Bill Cosby's prison status is final
According to CNN anchor and correspondent Ana Cabrera, "the decision cannot appealed by the prosecution in the state of Pennsylvania." In other words, the decision to vacate Bill Cosby's sentence cannot be argued against or overturned.
Many Twitter users are utterly shocked by the news, but Greg Price, a social media associate at The Daily Caller (via LinkedIn), said people should look to Cosby's wealth as a factor in the case. "Bill Cosby, yet another member of the elite walking free because he could afford attorneys that could find technicalities in the system to overturn his conviction," he tweeted, clearly unhappy with the news. He also mentioned that the prosecutors in the case are to blame for the Pennsylvania Supreme's Court overturning of his charges. Matthew Chapman, a breaking news reporter for Raw Story, agreed. "This is why prosecutorial misconduct matters. Even when it occurs against repellant, obviously guilty predators like Bill Cosby," he said. "Prosecute people by the book, and criminals won't have to go free."
As of this writing, Billy Cosby's team and family have not publicly commented on the news. However, it's likely that his wife Camille Cosby is quite pleased.
Camille Cosby was happy when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court revisited the case
While Camille Cosby has yet to publicly comment on the reversal of husband Bill Cosby's charges, it's likely that she is more than pleased.
In June 2020 — her first interview in six years — she told ABC News that she was "very, very pleased" with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to hear her husband's appeal at the time. "My first reaction is hopefulness, possibilities," she said. "The state's highest court ... has said, 'Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for an appeal,'" she continued.
At the time, the court decided to look into the complaint that "the trial judge erred in allowing Cosby's prior deposition about using Quaaludes during consensual sexual encounters with women in the 1970s at trial," per ABC. The second argument involved "a written agreement from previous Montgomery County prosecutor Bruce Castor not to criminally prosecute Cosby in the Constand case." Andrea Constand accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 2004 while she worked for Temple University, per The Guardian.
Considering Camille will get to see her husband outside of prison, it's safe to assume that she is thrilled. So, what will life be like for Bill and Camille once they are reunited?
