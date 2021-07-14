5 Years After Her Death, Zsa Zsa Gabor Was Finally Laid To Rest. Here's What We Know.

The world lost an icon when actor and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor died. Gabor is most well-known for her movies, such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Queen of Outer Space," per her IMDb profile. The actor died in 2016 at 99 years old, per USA Today, following a long illness. "She did not suffer fools well," her publicist Edward Lozzi said. "Zsa Zsa Gabor was one tough cookie. Her beautiful lips and mouth would also be her worst enemy when and if she turned on the verbal machine gun. Most of her problems originated from that beautiful mouth."

While Gabor was a great actor, she was also known for her several marriages ... nine to be exact. BuzzFeed News highlighted each one of Gabor's marriages and husbands. The first one came in 1937 to Burhan Belge, who was a Turkish diplomat. It only lasted until 1941, and then eight other marriages came through the span of her life. One of the most high-profile marriages was her second, and it was to hotel tycoon Conrad Hilton. Gabor walked down the aisle for the last time in 1986 to Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt. That proved to be her last and longest marriage, and she was still married to von Anghalt at the time of her death, which means that it lasted for 30 years!

