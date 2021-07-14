Why This Video Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Is Raising Eyebrows

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been refreshingly candid about the challenges of the first year of their marriage. Hailey told Vogue it was "really effing hard" in 2019, while Justin chalked their difficulties up to residual issues from his past to GQ in May, including his dalliance with drug use. "There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary," the singer admitted, saying he was "on eggshells" during his first year of married life.

Revealing to Elle in March she and her husband have sought the aid of a marriage counselor, Hailey reflected that the hardships were all a part of the process. "I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn't ever feel like work," adding that "I'm not saying it's this easy-peasy thing that doesn't take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."

Given their self-confessed martial up and downs, some fans were alarmed at a Twitter video of the couple on July 11. Keep reading for eyewitness accounts of what really went down in the viral vid.