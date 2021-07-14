Why Olivia Rodrigo Was At The White House

President Joe Biden may not listen to Olivia Rodrigo's music himself, though we wouldn't be surprised if he does. But the administration clearly recognizes her appeal — particularly with young people. So, they invited her to the White House as part of a push to get young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Via a presidential tweet, Biden explained, "Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated. It's the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants."

During a July 14 press conference, Rodrigo said (via Variety), "I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination." The singer continued, "It's important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov." There ya have it! If you're not going to get the vaccine for any other reason — do it for Olivia Rodrigo.