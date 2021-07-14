What We Know About Olivia Rodrigo's First Tour

Since releasing her debut single "Drivers License" in January, Olivia Rodrigo's career has propelled rapidly and shows no signs of slowing down. According to SPIN, the song broke records on streaming services by becoming the fastest song to reach 100 million streams.

Rodrigo's next single, "Deja Vu," peaked within the Top 3 on the Billboard 200 and was quickly followed-up with her most recent hit, "Good 4 U," which became another chart-topper for the teen sensation. The actor, who rose to fame as Nini Salazar-Roberts in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," dropped her highly-anticipated debut album "Sour" in May and didn't disappoint fans, to say the least. The LP reached No. 1 in various countries around the world and currently holds a Metascore of 83 on Metacritic, proving to have received critical acclaim.

It's obvious to state that Rodrigo has a large fanbase who resonate with her music. With that being said, she has yet to go on tour to perform her songs. Despite a busy schedule, there have beens talks about her going on the road in 2022. Keep reading to find out more.