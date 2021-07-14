Chrissy Teigen Complains About 'Cancel Club' Status In Vent Session To Fans
Thanks to social media, cancel culture is prominent and seems to hold celebrities accountable for their words and actions. For many people who are 'cancelled,' their careers begin to decline and the infamy of it all sometimes overshadows their career. Unfortunately for Chrissy Teigen, she's feeling the negative side effects of just that. The model-slash-television personality took to social media to vent about how cancel culture is affecting her.
"I don't really know what to say here," Teigen captioned a photo of her legs on Instagram on July 14. "Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."
She continued, "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it. And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning." To that point, the model asks for someone to point her to the 'cancel club' reunion.
Teigen's rant follows the backlash she's received for her previous bullying tweets (to put it lightly) to Courtney Stodden when they both were teenagers. Read on for how people are reacting to Teigen's most recent comments below.
Chrissy Teigen's fans are showing her love after rant
Chrissy Teigen is best known for being her quirky self on-and-off social media; however, her alleged "mean girl" social media activity from years ago has landed her in hot water with many people. According to NPR, several people have come forward with claims that Teigen sent them violently abusive messages, including fashion designer Michael Costello. "For the past 7 years, I've lived with a deep, unhealed trauma," The "Project Runway" alum shared via Instagram in June 2021 (via Us Magazine). "In 2014, I received a public comment from Chrissy Teigen on my Instagram page, accusing me of being racist. She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a Photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down."
Following her lengthy Instagram rant about being cancelled, the former "Lip Sync Battle" received an outpour of love from her followers. One user wrote, "We all make mistakes Chrissy! Been there done that. This sounds easy to do but it's reality, pick yourself up, dust it off and move on. I've been down and under but if you lose hope it gets worse. It will get better, it always does." Another commented, "At the end of the day, there is only one opinion that matters and that is the good Lord's! No matter what anyone thinks of you good or bad, embracing this concept will shift things into perspective!" Despite the negativity surrounding her, it's clear that Teigen is still a fave for many.