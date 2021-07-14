Chrissy Teigen Complains About 'Cancel Club' Status In Vent Session To Fans

Thanks to social media, cancel culture is prominent and seems to hold celebrities accountable for their words and actions. For many people who are 'cancelled,' their careers begin to decline and the infamy of it all sometimes overshadows their career. Unfortunately for Chrissy Teigen, she's feeling the negative side effects of just that. The model-slash-television personality took to social media to vent about how cancel culture is affecting her.

"I don't really know what to say here," Teigen captioned a photo of her legs on Instagram on July 14. "Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."

She continued, "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it. And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning." To that point, the model asks for someone to point her to the 'cancel club' reunion.

Teigen's rant follows the backlash she's received for her previous bullying tweets (to put it lightly) to Courtney Stodden when they both were teenagers. Read on for how people are reacting to Teigen's most recent comments below.