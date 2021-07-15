Melissa McCarthy Is Showing Her Support For Mariska Hargitay In A Hilarious Way

Mariska Hargitay is recovering from a nasty injury that happened during a red carpet event. According to Page Six, the actor suffered an ankle injury at the premiere of "Black Widow" at Regal UA East Hampton Cinema in the Hamptons. The actor fell on her way out. Onlookers even called an ambulance, and it was a whole big thing. The outlet reports that Hargitay didn't just suffer a minor sprain, but instead broke her femur. Umm, ouch! To make matters worse, Hargitay was already recovering from a broken knee at the time.

A source close to the situation shared that Hargitay had been rushing home to get things in order for the afterparty, which she had planned on hosting. "She was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann," an insider shared. "She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg. She didn't make it back to her house until after midnight when the party had mostly wound down." The same insider also revealed that Hargitay was more concerned about the party and whether or not the guests had a good time, rather than her own injury.

Since the accident, Hargitay has been sharing photos of her recovery with fans on Instagram, including one shot where she thanked her friends for all of their love. "I'm feeling happy and grateful. For my #Friends and #SmallMiracles," she wrote. When it comes to friends, Hargitay has some good ones. Keep scrolling for deets.