The Tragic Death Of Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar

Music fans are mourning the tragic death of guitarist Jeff LaBar, the legendary guitarist of '80s rock band Cinderella. According to TMZ, Jeff's ex-wife, Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, found the 58-year-old musician dead at this apartment in Nashville on July 14. Sources told the outlet that LaBar had "gone off the grid" days for a few days, with family and friends unable to contact him. His family grew concerned, and his ex-wife went by his apartment to see if he was okay when she tragically found him dead.

LeBar and LeBar-Bernhardt's son, Sebastian, paid tribute to his late dad on Instagram, writing: "So i just got the call... @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I'm currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! if you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated."

While LaBar's cause of death is not known at this time, what is known is that the world has lost a beloved and talented musician. Keep reading to learn more about the Cinderella guitarist.