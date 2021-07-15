The Tragic Death Of Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar
Music fans are mourning the tragic death of guitarist Jeff LaBar, the legendary guitarist of '80s rock band Cinderella. According to TMZ, Jeff's ex-wife, Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, found the 58-year-old musician dead at this apartment in Nashville on July 14. Sources told the outlet that LaBar had "gone off the grid" days for a few days, with family and friends unable to contact him. His family grew concerned, and his ex-wife went by his apartment to see if he was okay when she tragically found him dead.
LeBar and LeBar-Bernhardt's son, Sebastian, paid tribute to his late dad on Instagram, writing: "So i just got the call... @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I'm currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! if you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated."
While LaBar's cause of death is not known at this time, what is known is that the world has lost a beloved and talented musician. Keep reading to learn more about the Cinderella guitarist.
Cinderella honors Jeff LaBar in a moving statement
Guitarist Jeff LaBar rose to stardom in 1986 when his band Cinderella released "Night Songs." Per Billboard, the album reached No. 3 in the U.S. and went platinum. The '80s metal band was known for the songs "Nobody's Fool" and "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)." According to People, LaBar also lent his talent to other bands. People reported that he toured with other rock bands, including Poison, Bon Jovi, RATT, Quiet Riot, and Skid Row. The outlet noted that LaBar released a solo album, "One For The Road," in 2014.
Cinderella paid tribute to LaBar, per Billboard. "Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff," the surviving band members wrote. "The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Satellite & Syndicated Radio/TV host Eddie Trunk also expressed his sadness at LaBar's death. He tweeted, "In the middle of a TV shoot and on a break and just hearing now of Jeff LaBar passing away. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. Tragic sad news. Great guy who will be missed. RIP."
According to People, LaBar revealed in a 2016 interview on Another FN Podcast that he was leaving the music industry and that he was going back to school to be a chef. The outlet reported that LaBar confessed in the interview that he was "pretty much done playing music."