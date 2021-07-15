What Trauma Did Kim Kardashian Experience During Quarantine?

Kim Kardashian's life drastically changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantining with four children wasn't easy on her. However, once she was finally able to leave the house again, she discovered that she was struggling with a negative feeling that was all too familiar to her.

In a 2020 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim confessed that being cooped up inside and caring for her kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — was making her feel overwhelmed and a little bit guilty. "I, like, literally hear Chicago crying in the other room, and I don't care," she said, per Us Weekly. "I literally am feeling like an awful mom just letting her cry in the other room and figuring it out." In another episode, she revealed that her now-ex-husband Kanye West was quarantining in the master bedroom, leaving her to care for the kids herself.

A tropical getaway was just what she needed, but the Kardashian family was blasted for seemingly ignoring California's COVID-19 guidelines by going on a trip to Tahiti to celebrate her 40th birthday. Kim took to Twitter to inform her followers that the large group that accompanied her had spent two weeks in quarantine so they could "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." After Kim and her kids contracted COVID-19, she shot down speculation that the trip was responsible. But later on, she became less eager to experience life outside her house.