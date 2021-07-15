What Trauma Did Kim Kardashian Experience During Quarantine?
Kim Kardashian's life drastically changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantining with four children wasn't easy on her. However, once she was finally able to leave the house again, she discovered that she was struggling with a negative feeling that was all too familiar to her.
In a 2020 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim confessed that being cooped up inside and caring for her kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — was making her feel overwhelmed and a little bit guilty. "I, like, literally hear Chicago crying in the other room, and I don't care," she said, per Us Weekly. "I literally am feeling like an awful mom just letting her cry in the other room and figuring it out." In another episode, she revealed that her now-ex-husband Kanye West was quarantining in the master bedroom, leaving her to care for the kids herself.
A tropical getaway was just what she needed, but the Kardashian family was blasted for seemingly ignoring California's COVID-19 guidelines by going on a trip to Tahiti to celebrate her 40th birthday. Kim took to Twitter to inform her followers that the large group that accompanied her had spent two weeks in quarantine so they could "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." After Kim and her kids contracted COVID-19, she shot down speculation that the trip was responsible. But later on, she became less eager to experience life outside her house.
Kim Kardashian's agoraphobia returned after the quarantine
In a bonus scene from the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim revealed that going out in public post-quarantine turned out to be a real struggle for her. As she and her sister Khloé chatted near the beach, she recalled a traumatic experience at the eatery Nobu in Malibu. "I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye and, like, talk to him, and, like, come up to me and ask for photos," she said. "I was just like, absolutely not."
Kim said that she was telling people to "get away," and she described the experience as "high anxiety on another level." She compared it to the way she felt after she was held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris in 2016. When she made her first public appearance after the robbery, she said that she experienced a "feeling of panic" and "anxiety" around a crowd of people (via E! News).
She spoke about the robbery in the bonus clip. "I feel like I had agoraphobia, definitely, after my robbery in Paris," she told Khloé. According to WebMD, agoraphobia is "a rare type of anxiety disorder" that makes people steer clear of certain situations and places where they believe that they could be "trapped." Kim recalled how she "hated to go out" after her robbery. "Now I'm, like, such a freak all over again and never want to, like, leave," she said.