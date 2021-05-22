The Truth About Saint West's COVID-19 Diagnosis

On the final season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," viewers will see Kim Kardashian in super mommy mode. The reality star reveals how the coronavirus pandemic hit close to home, especially with her and Kanye West's son, Saint West. The eldest son of the reality star and the rapper previously tested positive for COVID-19.

During a preview of the May 27 episode of the show, Kim revealed the news to a family member over the phone. She also revealed that her eldest daughter, North, was feeling sick around the same time. "Sainty just tested positive for COVID. And, North is saying she's feeling sick." Kim also confessed she didn't want to "freak anyone out," but she was worried about her children's health.

Kim hasn't spoken out about Saint's positive results in the past, so it's hard to pinpoint exactly when it happened. However, KUWTK's filmed content is usually several months delayed from real time, per TMZ. Saint isn't the first of the Kardashian bunch to experience the difficult symptoms that come with contracting the virus. In fact, he's the third of the family to test positive.