Kris Jenner Reveals What She Wouldn't Allow To Be Shown On KUWTK

As "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" nears the end of its final season, Kris Jenner is revealing the "secret" to the show's continuous success. According to the mom of six, it all has to do with what she and her famous children did and didn't allow to make the final cut.

"We did have, you know, the rights to editing. We saw the first pass, the second pass, the third pass," she told Erin and Sara Foster on "The World's First Podcast" on May 20. "And I think what made a great deal of difference in the success of the show was that we rarely took anything out. Rarely," she emphasized. "We would never take out any kind of serious content. We never took out the things we were going through," she continued.

Kris even opened up about that scene in which Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got in a physical altercation during a heated disagreement on Season 18 of "KUWTK." The momager admitted that she was mortified by the fight and even cried after watching it. However, she said the two sisters wanted to leave it in the episode because it was so "raw and real."

Clearly, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is happy to show the world their personal lives, but that didn't mean everything made the final cut. Keep reading to learn what Kris Jenner said she wouldn't allow to be shown on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."