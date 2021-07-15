Little Mix Just Received A Big Honor

Since being crowned the winners of "The X Factor" in the U.K. in 2011, Little Mix's impact has been anything but little. Over the years, the group has earned many accolades, and while original member Jesy Nelson may have decided to leave the group in December 2020, the remaining three singers — Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — have continued to stay on top form as a trio.

As of this writing, Little Mix has achieved five No. 1 singles and six top-five albums in their home country, according to Official Charts. In 2017, the "Think About Us" chart-toppers won their first BRIT Award for "Shout Out To My Ex" in the category for British Single. Two years later, their collab with rap star Nicki Minaj, "Woman Like Me," took home British Artist Video of the Year. This year, the trio won their third BRIT award and became the first all-female group to win Best British Group, as reported by NME.

To celebrate Little Mix's nonstop success and impact on pop culture, the talented entertainers are going to be honored with something very exciting. Keep reading to find out more.