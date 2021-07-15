Savannah Chrisley Reveals Nanny Faye Suffered A Scary Injury

Savannah Chrisley revealed that her grandmother, "Nanny" Faye Chrisley, is recovering from a painful injury. In an Instagram video, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star was demonstrating how to use products from her Sassy by Savannah cosmetics line when she broke the distressing news about Nanny Faye.

The ninth season of the Chrisley family's reality series, "Chrisley Knows Best," premieres August 12 on the USA Network. Entertainment Tonight shared the season synopsis, and it looks like viewers will get to see plenty of Nanny Faye's famous face-offs with her son Todd Chrisley. This is because he and his wife Julie are going to crash with her while they look for their "dream home." Nanny Faye always does an excellent job of making sure that there's not a dull moment when she's around, and she's a real pro at stressing Todd out. She's felt up a bodybuilder's muscles in front of him at Venice beach, made him believe that she got a huge tattoo on her chest, and pranked him by making him think that she owed some very angry people $30,000.

Nanny Faye also has an adventurous side that fans love — she's escaped the watchful eye of her grandson Chase to go gamble and learned a few sexy dance moves during a burlesque class. However, according to Savannah, she wasn't doing anything really wild when she got hurt.