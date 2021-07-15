What Drake Bell And Josh Peck's Relationship Is Like Today

On-screen brothers Josh Peck and Drake Bell hit a rough patch in 2016, when the former didn't invite the latter to his wedding, according to Hitc. Bell promptly took to Twitter to voice his displeasure in a since-deleted tweet, writing (per the outlet), "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear. Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you come from. True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha." However, the two later hashed things out, with Bell telling Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that he'd posted the tweet while "cranky."

"We've gone through every up and down that you can think of that two guys can go through," Bell added, chalking up his irritable post to "sibling rivalry." "I love the kid. I would work with him until I'm 80 ... It's just, when you've been so close to somebody for so long ... there's just certain things that, you know, 'Hey why'd you do that? C'mon man.'" Speaking to Seventeen in 2018, Bell added, "We're such a big part of each other's lives," he said. "Like our history goes back before 'Drake & Josh' and before 'The Amanda Show.' I knew him before we even stepped in front of a camera together."

However, on July 12, Bell was sentenced to two years probation for endangering a minor. And since Peck hasn't spoken out about the matter, it's unclear where their relationship stands right now.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).