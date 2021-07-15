What Drake Bell And Josh Peck's Relationship Is Like Today
Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh" capitalized on the simple concept of brotherly shenanigans, but the obvious chemistry between actors Drake Bell and Josh Peck was what made the sitcom pure magic. After each starring on "The Amanda Show," the duo lent their talents to "Drake & Josh," where they spent four seasons (2004-2007) starring as step-brothers. From running over Peck's character's idol, Oprah Winfrey, to accidentally trapping themselves inside a treehouse, Bell and Peck had viewers laughing out loud with their hijinks. (And little sister Megan Parker, played by "iCarly" star Miranda Cosgrove, only added to the comedy factor!)
After "Drake & Josh" ended, the bromance continued. Both Bell and Peck stayed active in Hollywood, with Bell providing vocals to shows like "Ultimate Spider-Man," and Peck's star rising even higher in films and other television roles. In 2016, the two also reunited on screen in Peck's "Grandfathered," where they managed to squeeze in a couple of "Drake & Josh" references and ham it up for the cameras (per USA Today). But though the two once played actual brothers (from different mothers), how close are they in real life? And what does their relationship look like today?
Josh Peck didn't invite Drake Bell to his 2018 wedding
On-screen brothers Josh Peck and Drake Bell hit a rough patch in 2016, when the former didn't invite the latter to his wedding, according to Hitc. Bell promptly took to Twitter to voice his displeasure in a since-deleted tweet, writing (per the outlet), "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear. Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you come from. True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha." However, the two later hashed things out, with Bell telling Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that he'd posted the tweet while "cranky."
"We've gone through every up and down that you can think of that two guys can go through," Bell added, chalking up his irritable post to "sibling rivalry." "I love the kid. I would work with him until I'm 80 ... It's just, when you've been so close to somebody for so long ... there's just certain things that, you know, 'Hey why'd you do that? C'mon man.'" Speaking to Seventeen in 2018, Bell added, "We're such a big part of each other's lives," he said. "Like our history goes back before 'Drake & Josh' and before 'The Amanda Show.' I knew him before we even stepped in front of a camera together."
However, on July 12, Bell was sentenced to two years probation for endangering a minor. And since Peck hasn't spoken out about the matter, it's unclear where their relationship stands right now.
