The Truth About Drake Bell's Probation Sentence

Millennials who grew up watching Nickelodeon were surely horrified to learn that Drake Bell – made famous by his starring role in "Drake and Josh" — was under investigation for charges of endangering a minor. The incident in question took place at the Odeon — a bar in Cleveland, Oh. — when Bell was 31 years old and the victim was 15.

The victim filed a police report in Canada, and eventually, the report was given to the Cleveland police department. Bell was subsequently arrested on June 3 and freed on a $2,500 bond, per Variety, "ordering him to have no contact with the victim." Three weeks later, on June 23, Bell made a virtual court appearance via Zoom to plead guilty to attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, per People.

His victim, who is now an adult, took the opportunity to read a statement to the court. In her statement, she detailed the predatory behavior he displayed during their interaction. "Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile and that is his legacy," she said, per the outlet. Bell simply stated, "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," and apologized for any wrongdoing. The judge accepted his plea and sentenced him to probation. Here's what we know about Bell's probation, and how it will affect his life and career for years to come.