The Truth About Drake Bell's Probation Sentence
Millennials who grew up watching Nickelodeon were surely horrified to learn that Drake Bell – made famous by his starring role in "Drake and Josh" — was under investigation for charges of endangering a minor. The incident in question took place at the Odeon — a bar in Cleveland, Oh. — when Bell was 31 years old and the victim was 15.
The victim filed a police report in Canada, and eventually, the report was given to the Cleveland police department. Bell was subsequently arrested on June 3 and freed on a $2,500 bond, per Variety, "ordering him to have no contact with the victim." Three weeks later, on June 23, Bell made a virtual court appearance via Zoom to plead guilty to attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, per People.
His victim, who is now an adult, took the opportunity to read a statement to the court. In her statement, she detailed the predatory behavior he displayed during their interaction. "Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile and that is his legacy," she said, per the outlet. Bell simply stated, "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," and apologized for any wrongdoing. The judge accepted his plea and sentenced him to probation. Here's what we know about Bell's probation, and how it will affect his life and career for years to come.
Drake Bell won't be put behind bars, but will serve two years of probation
Upon pleading guilty to attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, Drake Bell was sentenced to two years probation with an additional 200 hours of community service, per The Hollywood Reporter. Per the outlet, "the woman said she and Bell exchanged explicit photos online and that he engaged in sexual conduct with her on several occasions." Bell must submit his sexual offender report to determine whether he will need to receive more counseling.
While the scandal has undoubtedly hurt Bell's acting career, it has likely wreaked havoc on his personal life as well. Bell has kept his personal life closely guarded, and it wasn't until the renewed public interest from the criminal case that he confirmed he was married and the father of a young son, per People. The criminal charges are now part of a larger trend with Bell, who was also accused of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend on TikTok in August 2020, per NBC News.
We can't say exactly what the next few years hold for Bell, but we're guessing it won't be lucrative. Hopefully, he'll lie low and serve out the remainder of his probation and community service. So, long story short, don't hold your breath for a "Drake and Josh" reboot.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).