Royal Expert Predicts How Prince William Feels About Harry And Meghan's Emmy Nod

Just about everyone is familiar with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. Even if you didn't watch it, chances are, you've heard all about it. That could be because the interview marked the very first time that the couple sat down, unscripted, and spoke candidly about royal life. According to Deadline, more than 17 million people tuned in to see what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to say.

Fast forward four months, and the TV special has been nominated for an Emmy Award! According to Deadline, the interview found its way to the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category, alongside "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell," and "Vice." If the special was to win, it's not clear who would accept the award, but it sounds like it could be Oprah. Not only did she step in as host, but the interview was also produced by her very own Harpo Productions.

Meanwhile, many royal watchers have been wondering how this news sits with Harry's brother, Prince William. The interview didn't do much in terms of helping the brothers mend their relationship, which Harry admitted was strained during the sit-down with Oprah, according to The Sun. A royal expert has given some insight on how William likely feels about the Emmy nod. Read on to find out more.