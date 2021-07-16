This Is Where Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Could Be Living In The Near Future

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't wasting any time when it comes to their relationship! The duo reunited back in April, some 17 years after they broke off their engagement and ended Bennifer as we knew it. The two have decided to give their relationship another go in 2021, and things seem to be progressing at a good clip. "The past few months have been a real whirlwind. They're well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn't faze them one iota. They're fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together," a source told Us Weekly. And now it seems that they are well on their way to making that happen.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple's friends "wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together." Meanwhile, a report from Us Weekly took things even further, with a source telling the outlet that the two have been "spending almost every night together when they're not working" and that "they plan on moving in together very soon." Evidently, the lovebirds have already started looking at property in the Los Angeles area, and a house they reportedly looked at this week could be the one! Keep reading for more.