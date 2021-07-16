Nicolas Cage Is Hesitant About Returning To Hollywood. Here's Why

Nicolas Cage first got his big break in Hollywood in the 1983 film "Valley Girl." The action star went on to star in classic films like "The Rock," "The Cotton Club," and "Ghost Rider" in 2007, but ever since, Cage has taken a step back from Hollywood blockbusters and into more independent films.

In his latest 2021 venture, Cage stars in the indie film "Pig," where he plays Rob, a man with, well, a pet pig. The story follows Rob's relationship with his pet and his past life as a celebrity chef, according to Fox News. "I don't know exactly why Rob left his stardom," Cage said to Fox News about the film. "It's never fully explained, and I like that about the movie. But as for me, I don't know if I'd want to go back. I don't know if I'd want to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It's a whole different climate. There's a lot of fear there."

So what's the real reason Cage doesn't want to go back to making Hollywood hits? Freedom....we'll explain.