Is Nicolas Cage No Longer Playing Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic shot to fame when Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness" became a hit in 2020. The success of "Tiger King" inspired a follow-up series, as well as live-action adaptations, including one starring Nicholas Cage as the mullet-haired zoo owner. The eccentric actor seemed born to play the flamboyant zoo owner. Cage even has his own collection of exotic animals. According to the Los Angeles Times, Cage owned a baby octopus as a pet when he was 22, along with two large aquariums. The Washington Post also reported that in 2010, Cage told David Letterman he once took mushrooms with his cat. The outlet also reported that in 2011, the actor revealed he owned a pet cobra!

It seems that Cage's relationship with animals has gone a bit better than Joe's. As "Tiger King" fans will recall, Exotic is serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder plot against his enemy Carole Baskin. The drama made for good TV, though; according to NBC, Nielsen data reported the Netflix series reached "34.3 million unique viewers in the first ten days." So what's going on with Cage's portrayal of Exotic? Keep reading to find out more.