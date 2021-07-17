How The Royal Family Is Snubbing Lilibet Diana
Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spending time at their home in Montecito with their newborn ever since. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their daughter on the Archewell website, but have decided not to release any photos of her just yet. Shortly after she was born, Lilibet made an appearance during a video call to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. A source told People magazine that the duke and duchess "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," so they set up a call with the queen straight away.
"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement following Lili's birth, according to Page Six. Now, Lili is already a month-and-a-half-old, but it seems as though she is being snubbed by the royal family. Keep reading to find out how.
Lilibet Diana has not been added to The Firm's website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn daughter has not been added to the royal family's official website as of July 17. Under the bios for both the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, only one child is listed; their son, Archie. Moreover, as Express points out, Lilibet Diana has not been added to the official line of succession on the website, either. Royal expert Daniela Elser spoke to the outlet about Lili's exclusion. "The Lili omission has the potential to set off a fresh Sussex-related firestorm. It simply beggars belief that this website situation has been allowed to happen given that 2021 is in strong contention to be the Queen's Annus Horribilis 2.0 for a variety of Harry and Meghan-shaped reasons," she told the outlet.
Elser admits that it's unclear if the omission is the "IT oversight of the decade or calculated snub," and adds that "the fact that the Palace has failed to include Lili so far and for weeks on end after her birth carries with it quite the sting," according to Express. She was able to confirm that the website was updated soon after the birth of Lili's first cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as her own brother, Archie. She went on to point out that someone did update the website recently, including the upcoming Swan Upping ceremony, but no changes were made to the line of succession. "Talk about fiddling while Rome is threatening to burn," Elser said.