How The Royal Family Is Snubbing Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn daughter has not been added to the royal family's official website as of July 17. Under the bios for both the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, only one child is listed; their son, Archie. Moreover, as Express points out, Lilibet Diana has not been added to the official line of succession on the website, either. Royal expert Daniela Elser spoke to the outlet about Lili's exclusion. "The Lili omission has the potential to set off a fresh Sussex-related firestorm. It simply beggars belief that this website situation has been allowed to happen given that 2021 is in strong contention to be the Queen's Annus Horribilis 2.0 for a variety of Harry and Meghan-shaped reasons," she told the outlet.

Elser admits that it's unclear if the omission is the "IT oversight of the decade or calculated snub," and adds that "the fact that the Palace has failed to include Lili so far and for weeks on end after her birth carries with it quite the sting," according to Express. She was able to confirm that the website was updated soon after the birth of Lili's first cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as her own brother, Archie. She went on to point out that someone did update the website recently, including the upcoming Swan Upping ceremony, but no changes were made to the line of succession. "Talk about fiddling while Rome is threatening to burn," Elser said.