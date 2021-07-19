What We Know About Halsey's Baby's Name

Halsey has just announced that they've welcomed their first child with longtime boyfriend Alev Aydin. The "Without Me" singer revealed to Rolling Stone that they've had a long journey to this birth. They first tried to get pregnant back in 2016, but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. "What happens? Do I lose my record deal? Do I lose everything? Or do I keep [the pregnancy]? What are the fans going to think? What are the moms going to think? What is the Midwest going to think? What's f***ing everyone going to think?" they recalled thinking when they first got pregnant. And, when they suffered a miscarriage, they still went on stage that night. Halsey went on to say that they gave "the angriest performance of my career."

Around the time Halsey announced they were expecting a baby, they revealed that they were changing their gender pronouns to she/they. "I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," they wrote on Instagram in February.

With such a long journey to this moment, we're happy to hear they've welcomed a happy and healthy baby. Read on to find out more details about the truth of the baby's name — which is quite beautiful!