What We Know About Kara Eaker

The Tokyo Olympics have been mired in controversy before the actual games started. After delaying the Olympics a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been mounting concern, as many Japanese citizens believe the event should not be held, per CBS Sports. To help stop the spread of the virus, the Olympic committee made significant changes which included barring fans from attending events, and small changes such as athletes who make the podium putting medals around their own necks.

One week before the games were set to start, the first case of a positive COVID-19 was found in the Olympic village, per CBS. On July 18, the Olympic committee confirmed that two athletes from the same country had also tested positive, per Reuters. Three members of the South African soccer team — two athletes and an analyst — tested positive as well. Plus, six athletes and two staff members from the U.K. were put into isolation protocol after having close contact with a person that tested positive, per the Daily Mail. Budding U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff was forced to withdraw from the Olympics after she contracted the virus, per NPR, and she was not the last American athlete to come back with a positive test. Kara Eaker, an alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team, tested positive while in training in Tokyo, per CNBC.

