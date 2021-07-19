Priyanka Chopra's Tattoos Explained

Earlier this year, newly-minted author Priyanka Chopra released a memoir, "Unfinished," in which she discusses her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, who died from cancer in 2018. She later memorialized him with a tattoo, which is featured prominently on the book's cover. Did you know the actor also has several other tattoos as well?

In her book, Chopra recalls the moments of despair following his diagnosis. Revealing on Oprah Winfrey's talk show "Super Soul," (via The Indian Express), that "I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere, just to do whatever I could to prolong his life," Chopra told Winfrey that her father's death went as deep as impacting her relationship with faith.

Luckily, Chopra had two mild salves in the form of her career and in 2017, in meeting now-husband Nick Jonas. "I was fortunate to be able to continue working, which was my salvation," Chopra wrote in "Unfinished," via GQ India, continuing, "I'm not saying there weren't a few bright spots, times when I delighted in the world around me. Mercifully, there were, and meeting Nick — however briefly — was one of them."

Chopra's tattoo tribute to her father carries immense weight, so get the details on all of her body art below.