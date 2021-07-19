Prince Harry's Statement About His Memoir Has People Enraged. Here's Why

"Author" is the newest bullet point on Prince Harry's ever-changing resume. After Harry and his wife Meghan Markle officially stepped down as working royals in 2020, they were faced with the age-old question of what to do with all their newfound free time. As a couple, they started a podcast and signed a lucrative deal with Netflix. Harry also took on a role as Chief Impact Officer at a health startup, BetterUp, per Wall Street Journal.

We love to see Harry spreading his wings, but his most recent career move is raising some eyebrows. In July, Harry announced that he plans to publish a memoir with Penguin Random House in 2022. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become," his statement read, per People. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." Harry added that the memoir would be "accurate and wholly truthful."

Royals rarely speak candidly about their personal lives– usually, we just have to refer to "The Crown" for any insight — so the news that Harry plans to write a tell-all should be exciting, right? It turns out some aren't so keen on the idea, as you might have guessed.

Read on for more details.