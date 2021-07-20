What We Know About Ellie Goulding's Next Album

Since releasing her debut album "Lights" in 2010, Ellie Goulding has cemented her status as one of the U.K.'s most successful artists to achieve worldwide fame. At the 2010 BRIT Awards, the "Still Falling For You" hitmaker followed in the footsteps of Adele and Florence and the Machine was honored with the Critics Choice award. Four years later, she took home the trophy for British Female Solo Artist.

As of this writing, Goulding has released four studio albums, three of which have topped the charts in her home country. According to The Official Charts, her sophomore release, "Halcyon," spent an impressive 143 weeks on the chart. Stateside, Goulding has made quite the impact. On the U.S. Hot 100, she has had 14 entries on the chart. At the Grammy Awards, her hit "Love Me Like You Do" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at their 58th annual ceremony.

Last year, Goulding released her first LP in five years, "Brightest Blue," in July of 2020 and has plans on embarking on a tour to promote the record, per Stereoboard. With that being said, she has already started to think of her next release. Keep reading to find out more.