Dolly Parton's Spicy Birthday Surprise For Her Husband Is Causing A Stir

It's good to be Mr. Dolly Parton! On July 20, country music icon Dolly Parton took to her social media accounts to wish her notoriously private husband, Carl Dean, a very, very happy birthday. The kicker: She did it all while donning a legendary Playboy bunny costume — much like the one she wore when she graced the cover of the famous publication way back in 1978 (per HuffPost).

In the now viral video, Parton explained that her husband "always loved the original cover of Playboy," so she opted to re-create the special moment "to make him happy." "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years," she declared, "and I'm not going to try and talk him out of that." She also playfully added the caption, "It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!"

