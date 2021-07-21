Are William And Kate Thinking Of Moving Out Of London?

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be keeping their options open when it comes to moving out of London. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been considering a move to Berkshire. "Raising their young family in the bustling capital is not believed to be part of the Cambridges' long-term plans," the outlet reports, adding that William and Kate have made "discreet inquiries" to schools in that particular area.

Berkshire would be a good choice for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to move as that's where Kate is from. According to Marie Claire, Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, still call Berkshire home. Since Carole is often around helping out and spending time with her grandchildren, this will allow them to be closer — Berkshire is about a 90 minute drive from London. As the Daily Mail points out, William and Kate are still expected to keep Kensington Palace as a residence, but will primarily use the offices there if they ultimately decide to move out of the city.

Meanwhile, other sources have told the Daily Mail that William and Kate don't have any immediate plans to leave London. Not only are they close to William's family, but Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, lives nearby with her husband and their two children.