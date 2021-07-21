The Truth About Hayden Panettiere And Brian Hickerson

It appears that actor Hayden Panettiere has had a rocky relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, for quite some time, but the two seem to be back on good terms. The former couple split in July 2020 after about two years of dating. The "Nashville" star was first linked to Hickerson in 2018 following her split from professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, her fiancé and the father of her daughter Kaya.

Yet, things took a horrible turn for Panettiere in May 2019 when Hickerson was arrested on domestic violence charges. According to People, he had "willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" on her. While that case was eventually dismissed, Hickerson was arrested again the next year on Valentine's Day. TMZ reports that he had punched Panettiere "with a closed fist on the right side of her face" and was charged with domestic battery and interference with police.

Hickerson later served jail time after he was arrested again in July 2020 on felony charges which stemmed from alleged abusive incidents that happened between May 2019 and January 2020. Panettiere revealed on Twitter, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve." She continued, "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again." Now, it seems that following Hickerson's release from prison, he and Panettiere were spotted together again.