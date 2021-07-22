The Real Reason Halsey Won't Be Doing Be Doing Any More Press

Halsey likes to keep it real and it appears fans like the chart-topping star that way. While the New Jersey-born singer appears to have had a fairly quiet 2021, they have, in fact, been quite busy. At the beginning of the year on January 27, the "Bad At Love" hitmaker informed their 25.4 million Instagram followers that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin. In a more recent Instagram update shared on July 19, Halsey revealed she gave birth to their baby, Ender Ridley Aydin, on July 14, and attached a black-and-white snapshot holding their newborn on what looked to be a hospital bed.

While busy carrying their first child, Halsey also announced she would be releasing her fourth studio album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," which will drop on August 27. "This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," Halsey said in their Instagram caption. The cover sees the award-winning entertainer on a throne with her breast on display. She was captured holding a baby while a crown was placed on her head.

In March of 2021, Halsey stated that she goes by the pronouns "she/they." With that being said, after doing a new interview with Allure magazine, the singer expressed they weren't happy about being "deliberately disrespected" by the publication. Keep reading to find out more about what happened.