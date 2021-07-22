What Was Meghan Markle Really Looking For When She Went To London?

In her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle claimed that she didn't even Google Prince Harry before meeting him. "I never looked up my husband online," she said, according to Insider. "I just didn't feel the need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me — or everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me." Many people on both sides of the pond — even those who supported Meghan Markle — found that claim hard to believe. After all, Harry was, and is, part of one of the most famous — and infamous — families in the world. How was it possible that the former "Suits" actress never so much as saw a supermarket tabloid in her life?

Now, however, a recent report from the Daily Mail is adding a bit more color to that claim. What was Meghan really looking for when she went to London? A friend claims to have the real answer — read on to find out more!