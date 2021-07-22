The Truth About Kimberly Guilfoyle And The View

Since Meghan McCain has announced that she's leaving her position as co-host on "The View," ABC is going to have to hire someone to replace her — and there are rumors that that person could be Donald Trump Jr.'s longtime girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle is, of course, no stranger to life as a talking head. Before becoming a senior advisor to the Trump campaign, she was a Fox News host. And she's no stranger to "The View," either. In case you've forgotten, she and Trump Jr. dominated headlines when they appeared on the show in 2019 to promote Trump Jr.'s book "Triggered." But they quickly wound up in the hot seat, facing what The Washington Post called a "barrage" of questions from the hosts on various political topics and controversial choices Trump Jr. and his family have made.

Considering all of that, it could make sense for Guilfoyle to replace McCain as the show's conservative voice — though we're not sure her co-hosts would agree. So, what's the truth here? Scroll on.