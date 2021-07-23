Is Kanye West's Feud With Jay-Z Over?

In the past decade, some of the biggest feuds have come out of Hollywood. This list includes Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. But another heated celebrity conflict involved Kanye West and Jay-Z. Though the two had been longtime friends and collaborators since the '90s, their relationship changed and the two reportedly had a huge falling out. West later recalled to Charlamagne Tha God that it all started when Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn't attend his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian.

The beef came to light when West publicly called Jay-Z out for not contacting him (per Rolling Stone), saying "Jay-Z, call me, bruh. You still ain't calling me." After West's public admonishment, a source told Page Six that Jay-Z was only able to handle West in small doses. Jay-Z himself later responded in his song "Kill Jay-Z": "You ain't a saint / This ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by Ye."

One year later, Jay-Z later called his relationship with the "Gold Digger" hitmaker "complicated" during an interview with the New York Times, but clarified that they're always going to be "good." He added, "Kanye came into this business on my label. So I've always been like his big brother." Scroll ahead to find out where West and Jay-Z stand today — and why their feud might be over for good.