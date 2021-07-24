Is Harry's Book Deal Really For Multiple Books And Paying Him Close To $40 Million?

On July 19, Prince Harry announced that he will be writing his very first memoir. In a statement on the Archewell website, the Duke of Sussex expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, and wrote, that his book will take the approach of writing from "the man [he's] become" rather than the "prince [he] was born." He went on to say, "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

According to the Associated Press, Harry's "intimate and heartfelt" book is slated for release in late 2022. The duke's book deal was inked with Random House publishers, the same company that was responsible for the publication of Meghan Markle's children's book, "The Bench." While the details surrounding how much money Harry was being paid for his memoir weren't immediately released, Page Six later reported that he'd accepted an offer of $20 million. Now, however, a report from the Daily Mail claims that the deal could actually be worth a lot more. Keep reading to find out what's really going on.