A Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Is Going To Las Vegas. Here's What We Know

Whitney Houston's legacy lives on and she's ... coming to Las Vegas? That's right. The late pop icon's estate revealed the holographic Whitney Houston concert is on its way to the United States with a new residency in Las Vegas. The concert began in Europe featuring a Houston hologram and the singer's greatest hits.

Houston made a name for herself with her powerful vocals, recording 40 Hot 100 songs over the course of her career (via Billboard). The six-time Grammy winner debuted her first studio album, "Whitney Houston," in 1985 giving us memorable hits like "How Will I Know," "Greatest Love of All" and "Saving All My Love For You." The album, of course, reached No. 1. However, Houston tragically died in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton in 2012, leaving fans heartbroken.

"Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries," explained CEO of Base Hologram Brian Becker (via Entertainment Weekly). Becker's company is in charge of creating the holographic concert experience for fans. "When she performed, there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it. That's what we're bringing to audiences." So, what is the concert like? Read on for more details.