Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Custody Battle Just Got More Intense. Here's Why

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still at odds when it comes to their custody arrangement. The former couple has been battling it out in court for five years ever since Jolie sought sole physical custody of the children in her initial divorce filing back in 2016, according to TMZ. When Pitt submitted his own legal paperwork to the court, he requested joint physical custody of the kids, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two actors have been going back and forth on this ever since.

According to Page Six, Pitt won a small victory in May 2021 when he was awarded joint custody of five of his six children; his son, Maddox, is over the age of 18). However, the decision was described by a source as "tentative," and Jolie wasn't about to back down on the matter. "There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this," a source told the outlet.

In July 2021, Jolie made a bit of a power move when she filed to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk, the private judge overseeing the case, removed because she felt that his other dealings with Pitt's lawyer was a conflict of interest, according to Entertainment Tonight. Now, things have gotten even more intense. Keep reading to find out the latest in the case.