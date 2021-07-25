Jackie Mason's Net Worth: How Much Was The Comedian Worth When He Died?

Jackie Mason was successful thanks to his life in comedy, acting, and his work as a producer. As such, he was worth $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mason became huge in New York in the 1980s, according to The New York Times, thanks to his one-man shows on Broadway. And, while he ultimately succeeded, Mason really struggled to break out initially. "I had to sell furniture to make a living — my own," he said, according to the Times, about his early days as a comic. Things changed for Mason and he did have a reputable career, turning "Kvetching into comedy gold," according to the Times.

Despite his success, Mason was often candid about the personal difficulties people went through to become comedians. "A person has to feel emotionally barren or empty or frustrated in order to become a comedian," he said in 1987 to The Associated Press. "I don't think people who feel comfortable or happy are motivated to become comedians. You're searching for something and you're willing to pay a high price to get that attention."