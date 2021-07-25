Meghan And Harry Didn't Attend Princess Diana's Niece's Wedding. Here's What We Know

Several guests made the trip to Italy — and are said to be staying at the stunning Hotel de la Ville in Rome – but Prince William and Prince Harry were not among them. It seems that the coronavirus pandemic kept William and Harry — and their respective wives — from attending Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding, according to the Daily Mail. While it may have been easier for William and Kate Middleton to safely travel to Italy for the festivities, it would have been more complicated for Harry and Meghan Markle, who live halfway across the globe.

According to Hello! magazine, Harry and Meghan may have also chosen to sit this one out because they are at home with their two children, including their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, who is not even 2-months-old at the present time. It seems as though Harry and Meghan's decision not to attend Kitty's wedding wasn't personal, and just a matter of logistics.

Hello! magazine's report does confirm that Lady Spencer was in attendance at Harry and Meghan's nuptials in 2018 alongside her parents, and her siblings.