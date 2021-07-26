Royal Biographer Reveals Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Sending A Secret Message To Meghan And Harry

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton sending a secret message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Recent events may suggest such, as one royal biographer suggests. While the couples are believed to be at odds with one another, mainly due to the long-standing rift between the two brothers, there may be some more going on that no one is realizing.

The theory is linked to one of William's recent tweets. During the Euro finals, athletes on team England knelt before their matches "in a display of unity in the fight against racism and inequality," according to CNN International. While some spectators would boo them, others took things a bit too far. After suffering a 3-2 loss to Italy on July 11, teammates Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka received some extreme hate on social media, with some people sending "vile racist" messages, according to Closer. At the time, the London's Metropolitan Police said they were looking into the social media abuse, according to CNN International.

The racist messages were condemned by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson — and also by William, who took to Twitter on July 12 to share his feelings on the matter. Keep reading to find out what William had to say — and how Harry and Meghan have been linked.