Why Royal Fans Are Calling Prince William A Hypocrite

Prince William recently spoke out against bigotry when he condemned the racist abuse that English soccer players endured after losing Euro 2020. The Duke of Cambridge slammed those who hurled racist remarks at Black British players. He took to Twitter and said that he was "sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match." William, president of England's Football Association, further lambasted, "It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable." It seemed as if William was serious about the prejudiced behavior seen on various social media accounts.

What went down at the Euro 2020 that sparked such outrageous behavior? For the first time in more than 50 years, England made it to the finals of the international competition. After Italy and England drew 2-2, the game was decided on penalty kicks. Italy scored in penalty time, and they were crowned the winners. However, the three English players who missed their penalty goals were all Black. Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were then abused and insulted by churlish English fans who peppered them with vitriolic racist abuse. According to NPR, police have also confirmed that a defaced mural of Rashford was "racially aggravated." Prince William stood up for the players and condemned the actions of those who posted vile messages. So, why are fans calling him a hypocrite?