Prince William Is Fuming Over The Euro 2021 Finals. Here's Why

Like pretty much everyone else in England, Prince William has a soft spot for the soccer (aka football) team. In 2005, Geoff Thompson, who served as the chairman of the FA, announced that he would be appointing Prince William as the President-Designate of The Football Association, via Royal. William fully assumed the title by May 2006, taking the post from his uncle. "Everyone at The FA is delighted that Prince William has agreed to be our next President. In 2000 we asked The Duke of York to take on the role for five years, and he has done a terrific job, particularly behind the scenes, for which we are enormously grateful," Thompson said before applauding William for his enthusiasm over the sport.

Prince William seems to take his role as president very seriously, and he has taken to social media several times to support both his team and its players. In April, he announced that he would be going dark on social media to make a statement. "As President of the FA [Football Association], I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend," he wrote. "This weekend we join the football community in the UK in uniting for a social media boycott from 3pm on Friday 30 April to 11.59pm on Monday 3 May, in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community," William continued following racist abuse against his players. Keep scrolling to find out why William's angry again.