Prince William Is Fuming Over The Euro 2021 Finals. Here's Why
Like pretty much everyone else in England, Prince William has a soft spot for the soccer (aka football) team. In 2005, Geoff Thompson, who served as the chairman of the FA, announced that he would be appointing Prince William as the President-Designate of The Football Association, via Royal. William fully assumed the title by May 2006, taking the post from his uncle. "Everyone at The FA is delighted that Prince William has agreed to be our next President. In 2000 we asked The Duke of York to take on the role for five years, and he has done a terrific job, particularly behind the scenes, for which we are enormously grateful," Thompson said before applauding William for his enthusiasm over the sport.
Prince William seems to take his role as president very seriously, and he has taken to social media several times to support both his team and its players. In April, he announced that he would be going dark on social media to make a statement. "As President of the FA [Football Association], I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend," he wrote. "This weekend we join the football community in the UK in uniting for a social media boycott from 3pm on Friday 30 April to 11.59pm on Monday 3 May, in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community," William continued following racist abuse against his players. Keep scrolling to find out why William's angry again.
Prince William has zero tolerance for racism
In mid-July, Prince William sent out a fuming tweet, lashing out at any who participated in racist abuse following the Euro 2021 Finals. According to Football London, the behavior happened after the game between Italy and England. The team's trio — Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford — missed their penalty shots and were at the center of online bullying and racist tweets. It did not take long for William to stick by his team and denounce the behaviors of any people who participated.
"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match," William wrote on the social media post. "It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour," he continued. William also urged anyone who participated to stop and own up to their actions, adding it "must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."
Plenty of fans chimed in on the post supporting William and the players who were at the center of the controversy. "Thank you! It's absolutely disgusting and there's zero need for any abuse especially racial. Appalled by some of the football 'fans,'" one person commented on the post. "Our star boy Saka was a man at 19 to step up the take a penalty kick. He's a hero and more man than most, the haters would bottle it. Arsenal will take care of him," another social media user chimed in. "Serious penalties need to be given to those people that create such hate and division."