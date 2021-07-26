Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer Married To?

Lady Kitty Spencer tied the knot in Frascati, Italy on July 24, and her wedding was an opulent affair befitting a bride with royal connections. The blonde aristocrat is Princess Diana's niece and the first cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William. Her father is Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, and her mother is former model Victoria Aitken.

According to Hello!, the father of the bride did not walk Kitty down the aisle, possibly because he was suffering from a painful shoulder injury that would have made traveling to Italy too difficult. Luckily, Kitty's brothers, Louis Spencer and Samuel Aitken, made sure she didn't have to make the trek to the altar alone. Her sisters — Lara, Amelia, and Eliza Spencer — were also in attendance.

Kitty is a model who first appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK with her mother when she was just a baby (via The Independent). She would later walk in shows for Dolce & Gabbana, and the Italian fashion house designed her wedding gown. Her Victorian-inspired lace dress had a dramatically long veil, fitted bodice and sleeves, buttons down the front, and a high neck. Since fashion is such an important part of Kitty's life, it should come as no surprise that her husband has ties to the industry.