Who Is Issa Rae's Husband, Louis Diame?
Taking everyone by surprise, Issa Rae casually told Instagram that she was a newly married woman on July 26. In the hilarious caption, Rae described having an "impromptu" phostohoot in the South of France (while wearing a custom Vera Wang dress), with her friends — aka her bridesmaids — who were "coincidentally" wearing matching outfits, and then taking a few pics with "somebody's husband." Well, in this case it's her own husband, Louis Diame.
As reported by E! News, the "Insecure" creator had an intimate ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the weekend of July 24. Though details about the wedding are still scarce, sources say that guests traveled from all over to attend the special day, and Rae arranged for everyone to stay at the nearby Grand Hotel du Cap-Ferrat. After Rae's surprise announcement on Instagram, celebrities took to the comments section to celebrate the news. "Congratulations...u look so beautiful. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness," LaLa Anthony commented.
Meanwhile, fans joked about Rae's extreme secrecy. "Issa Rae is a true African queen for officially revealing her man in a wedding day photo," one Twitter user wrote. "Issa Rae clearly made everybody sign NDAs this weekend," another one tweeted. He may be right, after all, as Rae is notoriously private about her love life ... to the point where some didn't even know she was engaged to begin with. So, naturally, the next question is: Who is her new husband, Louis Diame? Scroll on to find out all the details.
Issa Rae is married to a Senegalese businessman
Due to Issa Rae's known secrecy, it's hard to gather information on her new husband, Louis Diame. What's almost certain, however, is that Diame is a businessman from Senegal. Although his LinkedIn account has since been deleted, ELLE reported that his profile listed him as an independent banking professional based in Los Angeles. And when it comes to their timeline, information is even more hard to find.
According to a Washington Post interview from 2012, however, Rae and Diame were already a couple back then. The article described Diame as "her boyfriend," adding that he was a 29-year-old student who appeared on Episode 7 of Rae's popular web-series, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl." So, assuming that Diame was born and raised in Senegal (unlike Rae, who's Senegalese-American), he may have arrived in the U.S. as an international student in the early 2010s, where he then met Issa. In 2019, Lamine Diop, Rae's brother, told Us Weekly that the two had "been dating forever," adding that Diame is "like a brother to me."
The actor is so private that Diame is completely absent from her Instagram profile (aside from her recent wedding reveal), and her own family didn't even know of her engagement until later. "She's so low-key too — for real!" Diop admitted. "I found out, like, a couple days later, so we're just gonna let her lead the way." He continued, "They did it around the holidays." Congratulations to the happy couple!