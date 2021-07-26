Who Is Issa Rae's Husband, Louis Diame?

Taking everyone by surprise, Issa Rae casually told Instagram that she was a newly married woman on July 26. In the hilarious caption, Rae described having an "impromptu" phostohoot in the South of France (while wearing a custom Vera Wang dress), with her friends — aka her bridesmaids — who were "coincidentally" wearing matching outfits, and then taking a few pics with "somebody's husband." Well, in this case it's her own husband, Louis Diame.

As reported by E! News, the "Insecure" creator had an intimate ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the weekend of July 24. Though details about the wedding are still scarce, sources say that guests traveled from all over to attend the special day, and Rae arranged for everyone to stay at the nearby Grand Hotel du Cap-Ferrat. After Rae's surprise announcement on Instagram, celebrities took to the comments section to celebrate the news. "Congratulations...u look so beautiful. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness," LaLa Anthony commented.

Meanwhile, fans joked about Rae's extreme secrecy. "Issa Rae is a true African queen for officially revealing her man in a wedding day photo," one Twitter user wrote. "Issa Rae clearly made everybody sign NDAs this weekend," another one tweeted. He may be right, after all, as Rae is notoriously private about her love life ... to the point where some didn't even know she was engaged to begin with. So, naturally, the next question is: Who is her new husband, Louis Diame? Scroll on to find out all the details.